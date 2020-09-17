Traffic light system at Kuchai Lama intersection to be changed to two-phase, says Besraya

Besraya has also closed the U-turn at KM10.5 northbound involving traffic from Pekan Sungai Besi and Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Highway to Kampung Malaysia to help ease traffic movement during peak hours. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Besraya (M) Sdn Bhd will change the traffic light system from three-phase to two-phase at the Kuchai Lama intersection to allow final work on the construction of the Kuchai Link Bridge (Kuchai Link 2) to be carried out from this Saturday.

Besraya, the concessionaire of the Sungai Besi Highway (Besraya Highway), in a statement today, informed that the implementation of the two-phase would involve the closure of the route at the traffic light junction from Salak Jaya to Sri Petaling and the route from Taman Salak Selatan to Salak Jaya or the city.

“This implementation is part of the construction phase of the project, which is expected to improve traffic flow in the area,” it said.

Accordingly, motorists from Taman Salak Selatan will need to make a U-turn at the Kuchai Entrepreneur traffic light junction to head towards Salak Jaya and the city centre, while motorists from Salak Jaya and Kuchai Lama heading for Sri Petaling will need to make a U-turn at KM10.5 southbound.

Besraya has also closed the U-turn at KM10.5 northbound involving traffic from Pekan Sungai Besi and Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Highway to Kampung Malaysia to help ease traffic movement during peak hours.

Besraya advises highway users to comply with all safety signages and directions to avoid any confusion. For more information, contact Besraya infoline at 1-800-88-0999. — Bernama