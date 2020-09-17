Selangor Ministry of Domestic Trade seize bread, cake products using uncertified halal logo

Muhamad Zikril Azan said inspection found that about 10,000 units of products including 50 types of bread and cakes were packaged with the unrecognised halal logo. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — The Selangor Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) seized bread and cake products estimated to be worth RM10,000 from a factory here today on suspicion of using a halal logo which is not certified by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim).

Its director Muhamad Zikril Azan said the 3pm raid on the premises located in Ampang, was carried out by enforcement officers from KPDNHEP and the Selangor Islamic Religious Department following public complaints.

He said an inspection found that about 10,000 units of products including 50 types of bread and cakes were packaged with the unrecognised halal logo.

“This factory has been operating for the past 20 years and based on the statement recorded from the factory owners, they had applied for a halal certificate in 2012, but failed to obtain it due to non-compliance with certain terms and standard operating procedures (SOP), especially pertaining to the cleanliness of the premises,” he told reporters after the operation today.

Muhamad Zikril said Selangor KPDNHEP also found that no improvements had since been made by the owners of the premises in order to allow them to use the valid halal logo.

He said the case was being investigated in accordance with the Trade Descriptions (Definition of Halal) Order 2011, the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking of Halal) Order 2011 which provides for a fine of between RM200,000 to RM10 million for companies and a fine of RM100,000 to RM5 million or imprisonment of three to five years, or both, for individuals.

Muhamad Zikril said the premises was also found to be using uncertified scales, and 17 scales worth RM2,500 were also seized according to the Weights and Measures Act 1972. — Bernama