Saifuddin: 5G demonstration project preparation for new technologies

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 17 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has implemented the 5G Demonstration Project (5GDP) as a new approach to prepare the country for new technologies, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said it was to allow more demonstration projects to be carried out to enable technology testing and reengineering processes.

“It will also enable more organised planning in prioritising the availability of spectrum resources and networks to be launched in a targeted manner, so that cost is optimal to ensure new services are affordable to end-users,” he said in his speech at the Sabah Gateway launch here tonight.

Sabah Gateway was launched by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Saifuddin said the 5GDP implementation was a catalyst in fostering holistic and inclusive 5G ecosystem development that could stimulate demands and early adoption of 5G in the country.

In this regard, MCMC would implement 5GDP by collaborating with telecommunication companies in Sabah, he added.

Saifuddin said the government would always listen to the grievances of Sabahans and take proactive actions to ensure they receive quality and comprehensive communication services.

Under the National Digital Network (Jendela) plan, several infrastructure initiatives have been identified to be implemented to improve broadband services coverage and quality in Sabah from 2020 to 2022.

“In ensuring strong connectivity, there is a need to implement appropriate adoption of technology.

“The country’s terrains, especially in Sabah and Sarawak require appropriate technology to ensure coverage, quality user experience, reasonable cost as well as sustainable services,” he said. — Bernama