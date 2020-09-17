Ismail Sabri: 584 arrested yesterday for violating RMCO

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur, August 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said police yesterday arrested 584 individuals for violating the recovery movement control order (RMCO), including 292 at pubs and nightclubs.

In a statement today, Ismail said of the 584 arrested, 16 individuals have been remanded while the rest were issued with compounds.

“They were arrested for failure to prepare screening and registration facilities, operating their premises over the time limit, not wearing face masks, entering restricted areas and conducting activities where social distancing was difficult,” he said.

As for ongoing enforcement at the county’s borders, Ismail Sabri said the authorities yesterday arrested 65 undocumented migrants and seized 10 vehicles.

He said police had set up 81 roadblocks across the country with the help of Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, of the 29,748 people who arrived at KLIA between July 24 and Sept 16, all of whom had been screened for Covid-19, 20,160 have completed their quarantine and were sent home while 9,517 were still undergoing quarantine.

He said a further 71 people have been sent to hospitals.

Ismail also said a total of 1,571 checks were conducted at various premises where 15 were found to not be in compliance with the SOPs under the RMCO.