Ex-1MDB CEO Hazem says had RM97k salary with 10-month bonus once, did not take 1MDB funds

Former 1MDB CEO Mohd Hazem Abd Rahman arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex September 17, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Mohd Hazem Abd Rahman today told the court that his final monthly salary when he was 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) chief executive officer (CEO) was RM97,000, and that he had once received a bonus amounting to 10 months’ worth of his salary.

Mohd Hazem said he had first joined 1MDB as chief operating officer (COO) in August 2012 with an initial salary of RM65,000, and was later made 1MDB CEO in March 2013 to replace the outgoing CEO Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi.

Asked by deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P. Kunyalam, Mohd Hazem today said his first drawn salary as CEO was RM93,000 per month, while his last drawn salary was about RM97,000 a month.

Mohd Hazem confirmed he had received bonuses while working in 1MDB, telling Mustaffa: "As CEO, I received twice. Once in 2013, I think it was about five months' bonus, but not entirely for CEO, but as COO... Second one was in 2014, if not wrong, about 10 months."

Mohd Hazem did not say what his exact salary was at the point when he received those bonuses.

But when asked by Mustaffa if he ever received a single cent from funds raised or loans borrowed by 1MDB while he was CEO, Mohd Hazem said "no".

Mohd Hazem also denied being part of any plan by Low Taek Jho — better known as Jho Low and whom he had described as Najib's proxy for 1MDB affairs — to cheat the government-owned company of its money.

Mustaffa: Did you conspire with Jho Low or any of his associates to defraud 1MDB?

Mohd Hazem: No, I did not.

Mohd Hazem was testifying as the 10th prosecution witness in Najib's power abuse and money laundering trial over more than RM2 billion of 1MDB funds.

Najib's trial before High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah resumes on October 5.

Last year, Shahrol Azral — who was Mohd Hazem’s predecessor for the 1MDB CEO post — testified in the same Najib trial that his last drawn salary in 1MDB was RM99,000 per month, and that he had once received an 18-month bonus for his work performance but that such a bonus was received when his salary was lower.

