1MDB ex-CEO paid up RM99,000 monthly, got 18 months' bonus once

Former 1MDB CEO Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 1, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi's highest salary as 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s (1MDB) chief executive officer was RM99,000 a month and he once received a bonus of 18 months’ pay, the High Court heard today.

Shahrol said he had been paid RM80,000 per month when he first joined 1MDB predecessor Terengganu Investment Authority Berhad (TIA) as CEO on March 23, 2009.

Shahrol said the salary amount was determined by the company's board, and confirmed that he had received annual increases to his pay while working at the government-owned company 1MDB.

Shahrol said 1MDB's human resources department would engage external consultants every year to determine the amount of annual increment for the company's staff according to market rates, adding that he could not remember if these varied every year.

“But my last drawn salary from 1MDB was RM99,000 a month,” he said, confirming that this was the pre-tax figure.

Shahrol said he had as 1MDB CEO also received bonuses, which he said was decided by 1MDB board's remuneration committee that did not include him.

“And it is driven by KPIs set the year before and tabled to the board and approved by the board, and the quantum of bonuses correspond to the achievements of KPI,” he said.

Shahrol revealed that he was rewarded financially with a bonus of 18 months, after then prime minister and finance minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had allegedly express pleasure at Shahrol's performance as 1MDB CEO.

“That was bonus of year 2012 or 2011,” he said.

But Shahrol clarified that the bonus had been prior to his pay reaching its highest point.

Based on Malay Mail's calculations, 18 months of RM80,000 would have been worth RM1.44 million.

On top of his salary, Shahrol said he had as 1MDB director received RM179,000 annually as director's allowance and RM1,500 for each board meeting attended.

Shahrol was 1MDB CEO from late 2009 until March 15, 2009 when he was transferred to government efficiency unit Pemandu, and had ceased being a 1MDB director in 2016.

Shahrol, 49 and an engineering graduate from US renowned Stanford University, said he is now unemployed.

Shahrol's testimony of 1MDB showed that it was a debt-ladden company that had to keep borrowing money backed by a government guarantee or letters of support from Najib as the finance minister, but with much of the purported investments diverted to fake companies or companies allegedly controlled by Low.

