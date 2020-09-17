Annuar Musa believes Sabahans will vote for change

Barisan Nasional secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the 16th Sabah state election posed a great challenge to BN because the political landscape in the state is different. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

LABUAN, Sept 17 — Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa is confident that the people of Sabah would vote for a change of state government for the sake of a better economic future.

“We can see the Sabah economy is in a worrying state while at the national level the situation is improving with the Covid-19 recovery plans.

“We want to be with the people of Sabah to correct the situation (revive economy),” he said.

He told reporters this after receiving application forms from former Labuan Parti Amanah Negara members to join Umno.

Annuar said the 16th Sabah state election posed a great challenge to BN because the political landscape in the state is different.

“As we gave empowerment to the leaders especially from Umno and BN, we found that cooperation is crucial,” he added.

On the clashes among BN and its allies Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) in 17 seats, Annuar said Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) would ensure that this situation did not work to the advantage of its rivals. GRS comprises PN, BN and PBS.

He said it is important for the people of Sabah to pick a government aligned with the federal government to ensure development plans could be properly implemented.

BN is contesting in 41 seats, PN, 29 seats; and PBS, 22 seats in the state election. Polling will be held on September 26. — Bernama