Air Selangor: Water supply in Sepang, Kuala Langat restored

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — The unscheduled water supply disruption in nine areas in Sepang and Kuala Langat, due to a burst pipe in Bandar Sri Ehsan near the KLIA Mosque on September 15, has been fully restored.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications chief Elina Baseri, in a statement today, thanked the consumers for their patience during the unscheduled water supply disruption.

The statement also advised consumers to download the Air Selangor smartphone application on “Google Play” or “Apps Store” for the latest water supply information.

