Tanjung Aru Beach won’t be developed at people’s expense

Junz said it would be foolish to not tap into and fully develop the potentials of Tanjung Aru as a global tourism area. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

PUTATAN, Sept 15 — A Parti Warisan Sabah-led (Warisan-led) government will not develop the Tanjung Aru Beach at the expense of the people, said Warisan vice president Datuk Junz Wong.

Junz, also incumbent Tanjung Aru assemblyman, said the Warisan-led government would only accept a development plan proposal that would catapult Tanjung Aru’s tourism standard to an international level whilst keeping the beach as a public area for the people of Sabah.

“We have not carried on with TAED (Tanjung Aru Eco-Development). I mean the beach is still kept for the public and not developed,” he responded when asked if the TAED would cost Warisan the Tanjung Aru seat.

“We (Warisan-led government) do not reject any development, we do not reject any proposals for development or any chances or potentials for any development to develop Sabah or to bring in foreign investments, but, the most important thing, not at the expense of the people. We can bring in development but not at the expense of the people.

“So far there are no plans but if there is going to be any plans in the future on Tanjung Aru, that Tanjung Aru beach or whichever beach will have to be made for all, the public and local and international tourists. That is the key,” he said, adding a past Sutera Harbour situation should not be repeated with the Tanjung Aru Beach.

“The people want development but most importantly the beach has to remain a beach for all Sabahans, the people in Sabah, and especially the people in Tanjung Aru. We cannot take the beach from the people.

“If we really wanted to develop Tanjung Aru, we would at least fence it. But now we are restarting the hawker stalls and everything. It shows that we have not found the right person who understands what we want to develop Tanjung Aru for us, for the people of Sabah,” he disclosed.

Junz said it would be foolish for a government to not tap into and fully develop the potentials of Tanjung Aru as a global tourism area.

“A potential area like Tanjung Aru to be an international tourist spot with one of the nicest sunset views, if you ask us look and just leave it like that is so stupid. I don’t feel like it is the right thing for a government to do just because we are scared if we say something wrong, we are going to fall as a government. I don’t feel that is a responsible thing to say.

“I feel that we have to be truthful, we have to be very sincere, we don’t reject development but we will not do it at the expense of our people. That means if they want to take our beach then we would rather not develop it. That is our stance.

“So, I feel that is not an issue for me yet. If there is any issue, of course, we will [face it]. We are not afraid to face any people who question us about this because our stance is very clear,” he reiterated.

Meanwhile, Junz said Warisan Plus is expecting a big win in the east coast area.

“I feel we can take a lot of seats for east coast, if not all. I feel like it is going to be a really, really big win in the east coast. Even areas like Balung, Apas,” he said.

“Last time around, we were not able to take these but I think this time around we will be able to take these seats. Like Kalabakan seat we will take,” he added at the introduction of Sabah Golden Melon event at the Putatan Permanent Food Production Park (TKPM) here yesterday.

Also at the ceremony was Warisan’s Petagas candidate Datuk Awang Ahmad Sah.

Junz will defend his seat against another incumbent Tanjung Aru assemblyman Datuk Edward Yong Oui Fah (PBS) in the snap polls.

During the 14th General Election, Junz defeated Yong by garnering 9,794 votes with a majority of 4,610. — Borneo Post