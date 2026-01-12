KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The Kuala Lumpur Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) dismantled a drug syndicate in raids focused on several residential properties in the city yesterday, seizing drugs worth over RM832,000 and arresting a 29-year-old local man.

City police chief Commissioner Datuk Fadil Marsus said the operation under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and related laws, targeted residences used to process and store drugs.

The items seized included 867kg of MDMA liquid, MDMA powder worth RM37,800, 190 ketamine vape cartridges, 306 cannabis cigarettes, ketamine and ecstasy-type drugs, and Erimin 5 pills.

A Mercedes-Benz motorcycle, a Honda City Hatchback, jewellery, watches, and cash were also confiscated.

The total value of drugs and assets seized in the operation is estimated at RM978,857.

Fadil said the suspect, who has no prior criminal record and tested negative for drugs, has been remanded for seven days to assist investigations.

He highlighted JSJN’s achievements in 2025, including 20,540 arrests in 18,352 drug-related cases across the capital.

These included 3,174 supply-related cases, 4,833 request-related cases, and 10,345 urinary cases.

Property confiscations last year under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988 totalled around RM14 million, including land, houses, vehicles, cash, and goods.

In total, 1,085,013kg of drugs worth an estimated RM1.105 billion were seized in 2025.

The department also disposed of 24,149 drug case items from previous years, weighing 2,185kg and valued at RM44 million, alongside 3,527 investigation files dating from 1993 to 2016.