KLUANG, Jan 9 — The Education Ministry is introducing a peer support programme called “kawan jaga kawan” (“friends looking out for friends”) this year to address bullying in schools.

Its secretary-general Datuk Aminuddin Hassim said the programme will involve multiple agencies to ensure a safe learning environment.

“Based on the ‘kawan jaga kawan’ concept, students are taken care of by their friends in school where they will not feel threatened or uncomfortable.

“Schools need to be a second home for students where they can learn, make friends, grow and pursue education in a safe and fun environment,” he said at the SK Dato’ Onn Jaafar in Simpang Renggam near here today.

Aminuddin said the ministry will also work with the Health Ministry and Women Development Ministry to strengthen student safety, and noted that the Anti-Bullying Act 2026, recently approved by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, will reinforce anti-bullying efforts.

He added that 615,120 students across all grades have started the new school year, with more than RM87 million allocated under Early Schooling Assistance for Johor, including RM127,000 for SK Dato’ Onn Jaafar.