PM’s Dept distributed special guidelines to avoid Covid-19 outbreak at flood relief centres, says deputy minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Special guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19 at flood relief centres during the recovery movement control order have already been distributed to the relevant departments since July 6, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datin Mastura Mohd Yazid said the guidelines were a continuation of the permanent rules of operation developed by the Department of Community Development (JKM).

She added that the National Security Council (MKN), chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin would take charge of a situation or disaster if it affected the country’s security.

“The National Disaster Management Agency always takes proactive steps to ensure that the preparedness of all parties is at the best level to deal with any form of disaster, especially floods,” she said when winding up her debate on the motion of thanks for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s royal address.

According to Mastura, among the preparations being made to face the Northeast Monsoon was to hold a central disaster management meeting on September 28, as well as channelling initial allocations to each state disaster management committee.

She said announcements and alerts on early warnings of floods would also be sent via SMS in collaboration with telecommunication companies.

The Dewan Negara sitting continues Monday. — Bernama