More special classes needed in Chinese schools, says Sarawak minister

Lai (left) shows Lee how special education classes are conducted. — Borneo Post pic

SIBU, Sept 15 — More special education classes need to be set up in Chinese schools here, says Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

He stated that currently only SJK (C) Chung Hua Lutong caters for children with special needs.

“In Miri, there are eight government primary and secondary schools providing special education and SJK (C) Chung Hua Lutong is the only Chinese primary school doing that. We need more to cater to increasing demand and hope to have special education classes in SJK (C) Chung Hua Tudan,” he said to the media after a visit to SJK (C) Chung Hua Lutong yesterday.

During the visit, Lee who is also Senadin assemblyman was satisfied with the development of the primary school with many infrastructure improvement completed including the school hall approved by former Chief Minister the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem.

Lee lauded the high enrolment of Bumiputera students in Chinese primary schools here. In SJK (C) Chung Hua Tudan, 70 per cent of the students are Bumiputeras and about 50 per cent in SJK (C) Chung Hua Lutong and hoped the good practice would continue. He believed that the students have no problem mingling regardless of race, culture and religion. Later, he presented Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant of RM200,000 to fund the school’s activities and its library.

Also present were chairman of SJK (C) Chung Hua Lutong’s school board of management Kapitan Chong Ah Muk and school headmaster Lai Cheo Tian. — Borneo Post