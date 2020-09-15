Ex-CEO: 1MDB’s US$3b bond partly used for Umno’s election campaign via Penang land mentioned in Najib’s speech

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex September 15, 2020. — by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — A US$3 billion debt that 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) had taken on in 2013 was not used for a joint venture with Abu Dhabi to carry out investments as originally intended, but was instead used to pay off the company’s debts and even to buy land in Penang which featured in Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s election campaign speech, the court heard today.

Former 1MDB CEO Mohd Hazem Abd Rahman said this while testifying as the 10th prosecution witness in former prime minister Najib’s power abuse and money laundering trial over more than RM2 billion of 1MDB funds.

Mohd Hazem today described the hasty process in which a 1MDB unit — 1MDB Global Investments Limited (1MDB GIL) — raised funds in March 2013 by issuing the US$3 billion bond.

Mohd Hazem also claimed that Low Taek Jho — whom he has described as Najib’s trusted right-hand man, proxy and middleman for 1MDB affairs — had told him some of the money raised from the US$3 billion bond would be used for elections.

“Jho Low told me that these funds have to be expedited because these funds will be used for the purposes of elections and to pay a Standard Chartered loan that was borrowed to pay for Petro Saudi investment.

“The funds from the issuance of this bond was also used to buy land in Ayer Itam in Penang as an initiative of Umno in campaigning for the elections.

“When Datuk Seri Najib was campaigning in Penang, he had said in a ceramah of his that this land that is purchased will be developed by 1MDB to build affordable housing in Ayer Itam, Penang,” he told the High Court today.

Najib’s defence lawyer Wan Aizuddin Wan Mohammed then stood up to record the defence team’s objection to Mohd Hazem’s testimony on the basis that these amounted to alleged hearsay, as Low would not be available in court as a witness to be questioned on whether he had said those matters.

But when asked by deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P. Kunyalam on how he had known of what Najib said while campaigning in Penang for elections, Mohd Hazem said he was personally present at the event where Najib spoke about the Penang land.

As for how he knew that some of the US$3 billion bond was used to pay for the Ayer Itam land, Mohd Hazem said he has personal knowledge of this.

Najib was Umno president in 2013, while Malaysia had its 13th general elections on May 5, 2013.

Ex-1MDB CEO Mohd Hazem Abd Rahman arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court September 15, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Yesterday and even today, Mohd Hazem had repeatedly highlighted of how he was told by Low that 1MDB was allegedly formed to help Umno and to generate funds for Umno, as well as how Low had rebuffed Mohd Hazem’s attempts to seek for the return of 1MDB’s funds purportedly existing and locating overseas by saying that such monies were Umno funds.

Instead of getting US$3 billion in full from the bond that it had issued in March 2013, 1MDB GIL had eventually only received US$2.721 billion as it had to pay a very high fee of 9.3 per cent of the funds raised to the bond’s underwriter Goldman Sachs, Mohd Hazem said.

Based on his knowledge up until he left 1MDB, Mohd Hazem said that he knew that some of the funds in 1MDB GIL account were used in mid-2013, including to buy the Ayer Itam Estate Lands in Penang at around RM1 billion, repay borrowings from Standard Chartered at around RM2 billion and possibly also other costs to repay the interests of other borrowings.

The trial before High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah resumes this afternoon.

MORE TO COME