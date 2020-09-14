Social media campaigns less effective in Sabah, Shafie says

Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal campaigning in Kampung Balimbang Pulau Bum Bum in Semporna September 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has admitted that any political campaigning using social media for the state election will not have a big impact due to the limited internet availability there.

Shafie reportedly said as a result, 80 per cent of the approach he used while campaigning in the Senallang state assembly seat was by meeting voters face-to-face.

“I used 80 per cent [of the campaign] by meeting the people. If I use social media, there are people who do not have smartphones.

“Even if they do, there’s no coverage. That’s why I visit villages to meet them,” he was quoted saying in Malay daily Utusan Malaysia in an event in Semporna.

Earlier this month, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah was quoted by Bernama saying his ministry is in the midst of improving internet reach in Sabah as preparations for the upcoming state election.

Shafie will face a five-cornered contest in Senallang, which also involves his nephew Norazman Utoh Nain of Perikatan Nasional.

This time around, Mohd Shafie, is also challenged by D Pg Ahmad Datu Ali Alam (Parti Perpaduan Rakyat Sabah), Mohammad Ramzan Abdul Wahab (Usno) and Madjalis Lais (Parti Cinta Sabah).

In 2018, Shafie prevailed in a straight fight against his cousin Datuk Seri Nasir Tun Sakaran, who was representing Barisan Nasional.