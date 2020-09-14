Man caught on video riding motorcycle with feet remanded, say police

A man who rode his motorcycle with his feet on the handlebars has been remanded. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — A man, who was caught on a video which went viral, riding a motorcycle with his feet on the handlebars and a packet of drinks in his hand along Jalan Kuching here recently, is now in remand.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief Asst Comm Zulkefly Yahya said the 36-year-old man surrendered himself at the Jalan Bandar traffic police station here yesterday.

He said the suspect also tested positive for drugs.

“The case is investigated under Section 15(1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said in a brief statement to Bernama. — Bernama