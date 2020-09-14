Economic Action Council discusses economic impact of international border restrictions

Travellers being screened by Health Ministry officials at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport January 24, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/ Noor Hisham Abdullah

MELAKA, Sept 14 — The Economic Action Council (EAC) today discussed the impact of international border restrictions on the nation’s economy and the people, as well as the strategies and measures needed to address the issues.

In a statement released here today, the council said at the EAC meeting held at a hotel in Bandar Hilir this morning and chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, a paper entitled ‘Balancing Lives and Livelihoods — The Economic Impact of Business Travel Restrictions’ was presented.

“For the first time, the EAC is hosting a meeting, the 20th in the series, outside the Klang Valley six months after its establishment, and this is part of the EAC’s efforts to interact directly with the people and industry, after a series of visits and observations conducted in the Klang Valley.

“It is also part of the follow-up actions to the various engagement sessions and discussions the EAC has held with different sectors in order to arrive at a better understanding of the challenges faced by various quarters in revitalising the economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic,” the statement said.

For the record, since its establishment in March, the EAC has discussed 44 papers and made 97 decisions after taking a detailed look at the economic issues faced by diverse sectors particularly in relation to Covid-19, besides formulating intervention measures and solutions. — Bernama