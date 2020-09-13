Seamstress gets orders for more than 1,000 pairs of costumes for National Month

Seamstress Mahani Udit has her hands full entertaining requests for special ‘Jalur Gemilang’ costumes for National Month. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 13 — Seamstress Mahani Udit, 31, always has her hands full entertaining requests for special “Jalur Gemilang” costumes for National Month, and like in previous years, this year is no different, despite the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

She said the orders were slow initially due to the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO), but it picked up with the launch of the National Month.

“The orders started pouring in early August I received orders for more than 1,000 pairs of costumes for the National Month and National Day, and the orders kept coming for the Malaysia Day celebration on Sept 16,” she added.

Mahani, a single mother with three children, said most of the costumes she sewed were based on traditional costumes, like baju kurung, cheongsam , sari, gown, baju melayu and scarf.

She said most of the orders she received this year were from individuals, unlike last year, where the orders were mostly from schools and non-governmental organisations which were involved in the National Day parade.

“I charge reasonable price, from RM40 to RM200 depending on the design. I also accept online orders,” she said.

Mahani said this year most of the orders for the costumes were for children, with 12 pairs for babies aged below six months.

This shows that Malaysians remain patriotic despite the Covid-19 pandemic, she said, adding that she was able to sew up to 30 pairs of costumes a day. — Bernama