PM casually told me to ‘take it slow’, says Osman Sapian

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Sept 13 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had given former Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian some advice regarding his presence at a Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) programme in Slim, Perak last month.

Osman disclosed this when asked by reporters today on whether the prime minister had broached the matter.

The Kempas assemblyman said Muhyiddin, who is also Gambir assemblyman, had advised him in a casual manner when they met at the Johor state legislative assembly sitting, which was held on Thursday and today.

“He (Muhyiddin) said ‘take it slow, no need to speak much’” was Osman’s brief reply to reporters when met after the state assembly sitting in Kota Iskandar here.

Prior to this, a video clip of Osman, who is Ayer Hitam Bersatu division chief, attending a campaign event involving Independent candidate Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi during the Slim by-election had gone viral.

However, Osman was reported to have downplayed his presence at the event, saying that it was just an opportunity to meet old friends while holidaying and had nothing to do with political matters. — Bernama