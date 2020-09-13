PAS chief confident party will remain strong in Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah in GE15

PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (left) with PAS Secretary-General Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (right) after delivering the opening speech of the 66th PAS Annual Congress at the Kelantan Islamic Training Center in Pengkalan Chepa, September 13, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang today confidently said that the Islamist party will continue to ‘dominate’ the seats in their currents states — Kelantan, Kedah and Terengganu during the 15th General Election (GE15).

However, Abdul Hadi said the party is negotiating with their allies in both Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Muafakat Nasional (MN) on the seats.

“We are discussing (about the seats) and many have been solved. It is not over yet as the GE15 date is still not announced. In Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah, we will dominate,” he told reporters during a press conference after opening the 66th PAS Muktamar in Kota Bharu today.

Abdul Hadi in his presidential policy speech today had reminded party members to remain faithful to their political cooperation, stating that they have never lost while remaining steadfast with Islam heading into the GE15.

He said he has reminded the party members to be ready for the next election as it can happen at any time.

“Oders have been given to all election machinery to get ready,” he said.

In an interview with Utusan Malaysia in August, Abdul Hadi said there is a need to call for GE15 as the federal government needs a bigger mandate from the people.

In Sept last year, PAS signed a cooperation pact with Malay party and their traditional rival – Umno in the name of Muslim Unity.

Earlier this year, PAS joined the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition after taking over the government together with Umno, Bersatu and Sarawak parties.

Currently, PN only has four majorities over the opposition in the parliament.

In the last general election, PAS won 18 out of 158 seats contested with their Gagasan Sejahtera allies – Parti Ikatan Bangsa Malaysia and Parti Berjasa Malaysia.