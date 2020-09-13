Pahang butcher loses RM126,259 in non-existent investment scheme

A Pahang butcher was tricked into investing RM126,000 in a fraudulent scheme. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUANTAN, Sept 13 — A butcher lost RM126,259 after being tricked into joining a non-existent investment scheme which was advertised on a website last Wednesday.

Pahang Commercial Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 48-year-old man claimed to have contacted the telephone number on the advertisement and the call was answered by a man who then asked him to make payment of RM1,000 to earn a profit of RM500.

“Attracted by the huge profit, the victim said he decided to invest more in the scheme and made three money transfer transactions into a bank account provided by the suspect.

“The transactions involved RM37,329, RM37,950 dan RM50,980 before the suspect asked the victim to deposit another RM60,000. However, the victim refused to do so after he became suspicious and then lodged a police report,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Wazir said the victim lodged a report at the Bentong District Police Headquarters here yesterday. — Bernama