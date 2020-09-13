KL police seek man in motorcycle stunt

Police are looking for a man who rode his motorcycle with his feet on the handlebar in a video which went viral on social media. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Police are looking for a man who rode his motorcycle with his feet on the handlebar in a video which went viral on social media.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya said in the 41-second video, the man was also seen holding a packet of water while carrying out the stunt.

“From the road signs seen in the video, the incident is believed to have occurred in Jalan Kuching, heading towards Batu Caves, Selangor.

“Based on the number plate registration, the police tracked down the motorcycle to a house in Selayang Baru, and found the vehicle and its owner who is the suspect’s father. However, the suspect was not around,” he said when contacted here, today.

Zulkefly said the police had seized the motorcycle and the case is investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama