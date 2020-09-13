Gaya Street Sunday market turns livelier as Sabah election candidates start campaigning for votes

PKR party candidate for the Api-Api constituency Sabah PKR chairman Datuk Christina Liew making a walkabout at the Gaya Street (Sunday Market) in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah September 13, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 13 — The normal environment in Gaya Street Sunday Market located in the heart of the city here turned livelier today as contesting candidates flocked the area to campaign for votes well before the Sabah state election on Sept 26.

Among them were Dr Chang Kee Ying from Barisan Nasional (BN), Datuk Christina Liew (PKR), Tan Sri Chong Kah Kiat (LDP) and Tan Lee Fatt (DAP).

PBS party candidate for the Api-Api constituency Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) deputy president Datuk Dr Yee Moh Chai doing a walkabout at the Gaya Street (Sunday Market) in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah September 13, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Apart from mingling with members of the public and traders at the famous market, which operates only from 6am till noon on Sunday, the candidates also distributed pamphlets on their parties’ messages and what they could offer the voters.

Dr Chang, who is contesting for the Likas seat, said despite being a new face in Sabah politics, he was glad with the public acceptance.

“The campaign today went very smoothly, the public acceptance was good. I will also campaign through social media so that the people in Likas will know me better,” said Dr Chang, who is a dentist. — Bernama