Federal Territories minister: Kuala Lumpur to allow convenience stores, restaurants to open until 2am from tomorrow

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks to reporter after attending the Bukit Kiara Public Park Beautification Programme in Kuala Lumpur September 13, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Convenience store operators and restaurateurs can rejoice as Kuala Lumpur will be following the federal government’s recommendations that allows them to operate until 2am.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said he had discussions with KL Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan and they agreed that this will commence, most likely from tomorrow.

“Just to be clear, I had discussions with the mayor and we agreed we could let them open until 2am,” said Annuar today during a tree-planting event at Taman Awam Bukit Kiara here.

“The Federal Territories has its Crisis Management Centre (CMC) that makes decisions based on what the National Security Council (NSC) decides.

“It had decided that restaurants were to remain open until midnight. Following discussions with the mayor, who told me a lot of these businesses have incurred immense losses since the movement control order (MCO) was enforced, we decided to let them open until 2am.

“However, this is not a licence to open until the wee hours of the morning. Please, once the time is up, go home,” said Annuar.

Nor Hisham, who was present, told reporters that he might issue a notice on this matter tomorrow.

Apart from that, Annuar added that there won’t be any construction work at Taman Awam Bukit Kiara.

“Any development will be in terms of upgrading the park to make it user friendly and more beautiful only, and confined to areas within the park.

“We must gazette it. No one should carry out any development in this area,” he added.