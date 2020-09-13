Flood relief centre in Perlis closed, 30 evacuees return home

Flood evacuees are pictured catching up on rest at the Sungai Besar flood relief centre in this file picture taken on November 6, 2017. — Picture by KE Ooi

ARAU, Sept 13 — The temporary evacuation centre at Dewan Sivik which housed 30 flood evacuees was completely closed at 12 noon today.

Perlis Social Welfare Department (JKM) deputy director Che Ahmad Che Noor said the 30 evacuees from six families from Kampung Titi Besi, Guar Sanji were allowed to return to their homes.

“They were allowed to return after the floods subsided and the hot and sunny weather continued until evening,” he told Bernama, today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that 30 people from Kampung Titi Besi were placed at the Dewan Sivik evacuation centre when flood waters inundated their housing area following heavy rain since 3 pm yesterday. — Bernama