Federal Territories PAS delegate suggests conferring titles as way to attract support in states under party’s rule

Delegates from the PAS Women Wing attend the annual PAS Muktamar in Kuala Lumpur September 11, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — As a means to attract more members and shore up support for PAS, party state commissioners and even its division heads should be conferred honorary titles, such as ‘Datuk’ and the like, said PAS Federal Territories delegate Abdul Rani Mohamad Daud.

Speaking while debating the president’s policy speech during the PAS Muktamar today, Abdul Rani suggested that the party should approach certain groups of people as a means to garner more support for the party.

This includes those who are seen as “materialistic”, who Abdul Rani stated would always side with the winning party.

“There are four groups of people that we need to approach to ensure the victory of Islam can be achieved.

Firstly, the faithful. These are PAS members and their supporters. They need to be engaged and must work together to achieve victory.

“Secondly, the undecided... people who are without a party, who can vote for any party that they prefer. We need to engage with them through explanations so we can quell their doubts and [raise their] confidence to vote for PAS.

“Thirdly, materialistic people. This group of people will always be with the winning party. This is because their objective is to only look at the benefits when they support PAS.

“Therefore, I suggest that all of the [party’s] state commissioners, YDP (division chief), including the permanent chairman and deputy permanent chairman, be conferred the title of ‘Datuk’ or the like by the state that we administrate, such as Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah.

“Why? Because we want to attract their support for PAS. [We] need to acknowledge that the people respect and are excited by their leaders, even more so with the titles that they have,” he said.

PAS entered the federal government for the first time earlier this year, after they were expunged from the Barisan National administration in 1978.

Currently, PAS has 18 members of Parliament, three full ministers and five deputy ministers.