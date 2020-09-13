EC amends statement on parties and candidates for Sabah polls

The EC has amended the media statement it issued yesterday on the list of parties and candidates contesting in the 16th Sabah state election. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 13 — The Election Commission (EC) has amended the media statement it issued yesterday on the list of parties and candidates contesting in the 16th Sabah state election.

In a statement today, the EC said the actual number of candidates representing Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) is 54, not 53 as stated in the statement issued yesterday.

This is because one candidate listed under Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) will be contesting under the Warisan ticket.

“Also, there is no candidate representing Pertubuhan Perpaduan Rakyat Kebangsaan Sabah (Perpaduan), as the candidate concerned is from Parti Perpaduan Rakyat Sabah (PPRS),” the statement added.

However, the amendments did not affect the total number of candidates in the polls, which stands at 447.

The EC secretariat apologised for the errors which happened in the process of inputting data.

“The EC would like to say that the mistakes did not affect preparations for the election at the returning officer level and the printing of ballot papers for the constituencies concerned,” the statement added. — Bernama