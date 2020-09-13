Clashes of candidates a ‘new political norm’ to ensure victory, says Bung Moktar

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin will be contesting for the Lamag state seat — Bernama pic

KINABATANGAN, Sept 13 — Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has described the clashes of candidates from Perikatan Nasional (PN) and its allies, BN and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), in 17 seats in the Sabah state election as a ‘new political norm’ to ensure victory for them to form a new state government.

“Hence, I call on all BN leaders to adopt the new norm.

“We cannot go against the flow...we used to contest based on quota, but now we contest to win,” he told reporters after campaigning in Bukit Garam here today.

Bung Moktar, who is contesting for the Lamag state seat, admitted that several leaders of the allied parties were unhappy with the decision and did not wish for the clashes to happen.

However, he said as almost all parties felt that they have strong support from the grassroots, the clashes could not be avoided.

BN will cross swords with PN and PBS in 17 of the total 73 seats in the election, namely Bengkoka, Telupid, Lumadan, Matunggong, Tandek, Kadamaian, Kapayan, Karamunting, Melalap, Sook, Bingkor, Moyog, Tulid, Paginatan, Liawan, Tambunan and Tanjung Aru.

These constituencies are mostly located in the interior, central and northern parts of Sabah with a majority of Kadazandusun and Murut voters.

Yesterday, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) deputy president Datuk Seri Radin Malleh described the clashes with its allies Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) in 17 seats in the Sabah state election as a “friendly contest”. — Bernama