‘Buy Malaysian’ drive timely to boost Covid-hit economy, says ministry

Secretary General of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad officiating the Buy Malaysian Goods Campaign 2020 at Petronas Temasya, Sept 13, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — The government’s efforts to intensify the Buy Malaysian Products Campaign this year is timely given the current economy situation affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) secretary-general Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad said the move was necessary to stimulate and boost domestic economic growth, thereby increasing consumer awareness about the existence of local products and encouraging purchases.

At the same time, the campaign can also help local entrepreneurs, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in developing their businesses.

“Based on the latest data released by the Statistics Department, the contribution of SMEs to the overall Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has increased to 38.9 per cent in 2019 compared to 38.3 per cent recorded in 2018,” he said.

He said this at the flagging off of the Selangor KPDNHEP 2020 Consumer and Traders Roadshow Programme at the Petronas Temasya Station, Federal Highway today.

According to him, local products play a big role in the country’s economy and will continue to contribute to the increase in GDP percentage besides proving the role of SMEs that provide jobs and support economic growth.

Hasnol Zam Zam said various strategies were introduced in an effort to bring local SME products to the retail sector, including collaborating with the country’s major retail companies as well as cooperation from supermarkets, convenience stores and a network of petroleum company stores.

The roadshow programme is meant to be a platform to obtain basic information on the consumption pattern of consumers and businesses in rural areas in Selangor.

The four-day programme until Sept 16 also promotes two main campaigns, namely the Buy Malaysian Products and the Mega Sales Programme (PJM) campaigns which is an initiative to boost the retail sector as well as restore domestic market demand.

It was carried out in a group tour (convoy) with 12 four-wheel drive vehicles and 20 check points at a distance of 591 kilometres, the overall study is set to obtain information related to the level of awareness of consumers and traders in Selangor.

Selangor KPDNHEP also received cooperation from Petronas Dagangan Berhad to promote Petronas as a Malaysian brand. — Bernama