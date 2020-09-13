Abdul Hadi urges PAS members to remain faithful to allies and start preparing for GE15

PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang delivering the opening speech of the 66th PAS Annual Congress at the Kelantan Islamic Education Center in Pengkalan Chepa, Sept 13, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang today reminded party members to remain faithful to their political cooperation, stating that they have never lost while remaining steadfast with Islam heading into the 15th general election (GE15).

In his opening speech at the party’s annual general meeting (Muktamar), Abdul Hadi said that each and every party member should be in their respective place doing their duty to promote and defend the Islamic faith.

“All party members who are in their respective places must remain the constant machinery of struggle.

“Let us repeat the history that PAS has never lost in all political cooperation with other parties as long as we remain steadfast with Islam.

“Even if we do not reach the level of Tamkin (fully in power) and are still not satisfied, all PAS members must carry out their respective duties, with the role of carrying the Islamic pamphlets that we uphold,” he told the delegations at Kota Bharu which was streamed live online.

Abdul Hadi also said the party has managed to prepare with its political cooperation which now includes Gagasan Sejahtera, Muafakat Nasional and Perikatan Nasional.

He said, there should not be any division within the parties as fighting with each other will only benefit the enemy.

“It must be an obligation, the unity that we have built is further strengthened, in order to fulfil the conditions of victory that Allah S.W.T has promised to anyone who upholds His religion,” he said.

In preparing for GE15, Hadi reminded the party’s wings to start preparing from now and engage with every community regardless of race, age and gender as the party is experienced and is now part of the government.

“Our job is not just to preach against non-Muslims to Islam without any coercion, but to help all human beings to be under the umbrella of a just Islam for all.

“It should be noted that the election work is not just the spirit to contest many seats, but we must prepare to win until we can rule the country according to the Islamic mould.

“The PAS leadership must make a firm decision by taking into account that PAS is respected with the ability to lead and successfully save the country and the ummah and handed over its mandate to the Majlis Syura Ulama ‘and PAS Pusat (Central leadership committee),” he said.