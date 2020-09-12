Warisan Plus will ensure people’s voices remain heard, Guan Eng tells Sabah voters

DAP secretary general Lim Guan Eng speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur August 28, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — The DAP urged Sabah voters today to back the Warisan Plus coalition comprising Warisan, Upko and Pakatan Harapan parties in the state election.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said voting for Warisan Plus under the leadership of caretaker chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal meant choosing Sabahans’ interests over that of politicians and their money politics.

“Shafie offers a choice between people’s power and money politics. Shafie offers a government that looks after the people’s rights and interests against those that look after vested and monied interests.

“Let Shafie defend democracy and guard our children’s future,” said Lim in a statement today.

The Sabah state election officially began today after nominations concluded this morning, with all seats featuring multi-cornered contests.

Lim contrasted the unity among Warisan Plus parties with the rival Gabungan Rakyat Sabah that he said could not even agree on who among them should be chief minister.

GRS is a coalition of Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional and local Sabah Opposition parties.

“Neither could they agree on a common candidate, fighting against each other on at least 10 seats,” Lim added.

Shafie will be defending the Senallang seat in the state election in a five-cornered contest which also involves his nephew.

The Sabah state election was called after the Yang Dipertua Tun Juhar Mahiruddin consented to Chief Shafie’s to dissolve the State Legislative Assembly on July 30.

This came a day after former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman claimed to have the support of 33 assemblymen to topple the Parti Warisan Sabah-led government to form a new government.

Musa is contesting in the state elections after being excluded in the list of candidates by BN.