Task force: UEC report to be ready for submission end of September

UEC task force chairman Eddin Khoo speaks to reporters at the launch of the Rukunegara book in collaboration with Allianz Malaysia Berhad in Bangsar September 12, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — The special task force on the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) is looking to submit its long-awaited report to the government by end of September.

The team's chairman Eddin Khoo said there are several things that needed to be discussed with his committee before the report can be submitted to the Education and Higher Education Ministry.

“I know it's taken quite a while, but you know my minister resigned, waiting for the new minister that never came, then the old government collapsed, then new minister and then world pandemic (Covid-19).

“So there are various processes we need to go through so I have to discuss with my committee. You know I have not seen my committee since the MCO (movement control order) started?” said Khoo when met by reporters after the launching of the Rukunegara book in collaboration with Allianz Malaysia Berhad at the Bookmark, APW, Bangsar.

Earlier in July, Khoo said the taskforce had planned to meet with Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin and Higher Education Minister Datuk Noraini Ahmad to deliver the document by mid-August.

Apart from the UEC, Khoo reportedly said the document includes a review of all other education problems and offers recommendations to problems and grievances the public has with the education system.

The team, according to Khoo has also reviewed the terminology of 'recognising' UEC.

“So by end of September, it will be ready and submitted to the ministry.

“And I keep repeating this, the government must have the report made public. The rakyat must be able to understand what the issues are,” he added.

The task-force was formed in 2018 and was assigned to study the recognition of the UEC in the country's education system.

The task-force consists of Khoo, representatives from Dong Zong and the Muslim Islamic Youth Movement of Malaysia.

Previously Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had clarified that he never said the government would recognise UEC during his recent meeting with leaders of the Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia (Huazong).

He had also said that the UEC should follow the National Education Policy if it is seeking a resolution to the matter by the government in the future.