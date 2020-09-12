Sabah election: Four-cornered fight for Anifah Aman in Bongawan, three-corner for Salleh Keruak in Usukan

PCS president Datuk Seri Anifah Aman (pic) is contesting against incumbent Dr Daud Yusof of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), Ag Syairin of Barisan Nasional (BN) and Mohd Azree Abd Ghani of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 12 ― Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) president Datuk Seri Anifah Aman is facing a four-corner fight for the Bongawan seat in the Sabah State Election.

The former foreign minister is contesting against incumbent Dr Daud Yusof of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), Ag Syairin of Barisan Nasional (BN) and Mohd Azree Abd Ghani of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

The Bongawan state constituency has 16,735 voters.

In the 14th general election, Daud garnered 6,912 votes to defeat BN’s candidate Datuk Mohamad Alamin (6,117 votes) and Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah’s candidate Jaafar Ismail (627 votes).

Meanwhile, former Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak of BN will take on two other contenders ― Abdul Bahkrin Mohd Yusof (Warisan) and Datu Mohd Nazaruddin Datu Tigabelas (PCS) ― in the contest for the Usukan seat.

In the GE14, Datuk Japlin Akim (BN) won the seat by securing 8,738 votes against Abdul Bahkrin (7,513 votes), Adzmin Awang of PAS (355 votes) and Independent Amsor Tuah (70 votes).

The state constituency has 16,883 voters. ― Bernama