PAS Muslimat chief tells party to be dominant, keep control of three state govts

PAS Muslimat (Women) chief Nuridah Mohd Salleh speaks during the annual PAS Muktamar in Kuala Lumpur September 11, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — PAS’ participation in the Federal Government and control of the state governments in Kelantan, Terengganu dan Kedah is something the party should be proud of and maintain going forward.

PAS Dewan Muslimat chief Senator Nuridah Mohd Salleh said the responsibility, however, should be borne by all party members, and not just the leadership.

“PAS needs to be more dominant so as not to be seen as being sidelined — by leading at the executive and the legislative levels.

“The direct involvement of Muslim women in the management of local governments is very important, and drastic and thorough improvements need to be designed and achieved,” she said when officiating the 60th PAS Muslimat Muktamar (annual general assembly) here last night. — Bernama