Multi cornered fights shaping up in Sabah polls

Perikatan Nasional supporters gather outside the nomination centre in Tuaran September 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 12 — As many predicted multi-cornered fights are shaping up in the Sabah state election set for later this month.

The Inanam state constituency is a ten cornered fight with former chief minister Tan Sri Chong Kah Kiat and former PKR Sabah vice-chairman as among its candidates.

Others contesting for the sear are Inanam Parti Cinta Sabah’s women chief Regina Lim, Parti Bersatu Sabah’s Datuk William Majimbun, Liberal Democratic Party president Tan Sri Chong Kah Kiat, PKR’s Peto Galim, former MCA state deputy chairman Datuk Francis Goh who is contesting on a Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah ticket, United Sabah National Organisation (Usno) Mohd Hardy Abdullah, Party Anak Negeri Terence Tsen and independents Kenny Chua and Achmad Noorasyrul Noortaip and George Ngui.

The urban Api Api seat will have a nine cornered fight where caretaker deputy chief minister Datuk Christina Liew will defend her seat against PBS deputy president Datuk Yee Moh Chai, LDP President Datuk Chin Su Phing, PCS’ Pang Yuk Min, PPRS Lo Yau Fou, PGRS Chong Tze Kiun, and independents Marcel Jude, Sim Sie Hong and Ng Chun Sua, who have confirmed their candidacy this morning.

Meanwhile, Parti Warisan Sabah Vice President Datuk Junz Wong is set to face at least an eight-cornered fight in Tanjung Aru against PBS’ Datuk Edward Yong Oui Fah, Usno’s Shafie Riduan Shah, PCS’ Noran Addy Sukiran, LDP’s Ibrahim Mohd Laiman Diki, PGRS’ Rizawani Fiona Heng and an independent candidate Jan Chow.

Moyog will see a seven-cornered fight between Warisan’s Datuk Darrell Leiking, PCS’ Nicholas Sampil @Willson, Sabah STAR’s Joe Sulaiman, PBS’ John Chryso, PPRS Wilson Loizon, LDP’s Marcel Annol, and independent Robert Richard Foo.

Likas, and Tanjung Papat will likely also a seven cornered fight, while Elopura and Karambunai is a six cornered fight.

Parti Cinta Sabah president Datuk Seri Anifah Aman is facing a four cornered fight in Bongawan and Bersatu Sabah chief Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor is facing a three cornered fight in Sulaman.