Kota Setar Covid-19 test results in seven days, says deputy health minister

A health worker collects a coronavirus test sample from a man at the Gombak Land and District office April 22, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SUNGAI BESAR, Sept 12 — Results of the Covid-19 test on 366,787 residents in Kota Setar, Kedah which is under the administrative enhanced movement control order (EMCO), are expected to take seven days to be out.

As such, Deputy Health Minister 1, Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali urged all residents to cooperate and go to the nearest health clinic for screening, to achieve the seven-day target.

“The Ministry (MOH) is now detecting close contacts from the Telaga and Sungai clusters.

“We are also disinfecting premises visited by those tested positive from the clusters,” he told reporters after attending Selangor’s Kospen (Komuniti Sihat Pembina Negara) programme, here, today.

Also present was Selangor Health director, Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman.

Dr Noor Azmi said the ministry had asked for about 100 health personnel from other districts in Kedah as well as arranged for personnel from other states to assist in the affected locations in the state.

Last Thursday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the implementation of administrative EMCO in 28 areas in Kota Setar, Kedah due to increasing Covid-19 positive cases involving the Sungai and Telaga clusters in the district.

Meanwhile, on the programme, Dr Noor Azmi said the ministry would provide first aid training to Kospen volunteers, as added value to the participants.

“We will also carry out evaluation from time to time, to improve the training and several other aspects so that Kospen volunteers can perform their work more effectively,” he said.

Kospen is the ministry’s initiative to strengthen the health field, particularly to prevent and control non-communicable disease risk factors and to empower its volunteers as agents promoting a healthy lifestyle among the public. — Bernama