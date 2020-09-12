Ex-PKR assemblyman Kenny Chua to contest as Independent in Inanam after negotiation with PBS fails

A police personnel stands outside the nomination centre in Semporna Sepeember 12, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 12 — Controversial former Sabah PKR vice-chairman Kenny Chua is set to defend his Inanam seat as an independent candidate after negotiations with local party Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) fell through.

The Inanam incumbent who defected from PKR to support to a coup against the Warisan-led state government said he has a solid track record in the area.

“Initially, the agreement was that the incumbent would stand on a PBS ticket. Negotiations didn’t go through and they didn’t honour their promise so I will contest as an independent.

“I have to defend my seat. This is a fight to the end. My track record speaks for itself, I serve the rakyat,” he told reporters this morning.

Chua said he would be a Perikatan Nasional supporter.

The Inanam state constituency is shaping up to be at least a nine corner fight.

Parti Cinta Sabah’s women chief Regina Lim, PBS’s Datuk William Majimbun, Liberal Democratic Party president Tan Sri Chong Kah Kiat, PKR’s Peto Galim, former MCA state deputy chairman Datuk Francis Goh on Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah ticket, and independents Achmad Noorasyrul Noortaip and Mohd Hardy Abdullah will contest the seat.