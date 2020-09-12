Chief secretary reminds ministries, department heads to meet KPI to drive economy post-Covid-19 pandemic

Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali clocks in at his office in Putrajaya January 2, 2020. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Sept 12 — Chief Secretary Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali has reminded all government ministry and department heads to ensure they meet the key performance index (KPI) set for programmes to drive the economy post-Covid-19 pandemic

Otherwise, the ministry secretaries-general and department director-generals will have to provide reasons for their failures for consideration by a committee headed by Mohd Zuki and Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman as well as several appointed politicians.

Mohd Zuki told reporters this after presenting membership certificates to 75 Koperasi Kobuniti Selangor Berhad members here today.

He had set the KPI for them on Sept 6 so that programmes to drive the economy would be implemented according to schedule as many development projects could not be carried out due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the proposal by the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs), which wants a new remuneration system to replace the Malaysia Remuneration System (SSM) for civil servants, Mohd Zuki said he had yet to receive any information regarding the matter.

“It may be their proposal and (thus far) Cuepacs has yet to ask us. I think maybe it has not yet reached the level for government consideration,” he said.

Cuepacs was reported to have said on Thursday (Sept 10) that it would submit a working paper to the government regarding the proposal. — Bernama