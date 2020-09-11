Seat distribution in Sabah election not easy but based on consensus, says Shafie Apdal

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has admitted that the distribution of seats among Warisan Plus parties for the Sabah state election was not an easy task but it was done by consensus. — Borneo Post pic

SEMPORNA, Sept 11 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has admitted that the distribution of seats among Warisan Plus parties for the Sabah state election was not an easy task but it was done by consensus.

The Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president said the matter had been negotiated with Amanah, DAP, PKR and Upko, and he had also monitored and assessed various aspects before deciding on the suitable candidates.

He said this to reporters after a meet-and-greet programme with the people at the Jamek Mosque in Kampung Bantayan here today.

Mohd Shafie was asked to comment on the allocation of seven seats to PKR although it had requested for 14.

The seven seats are Matunggong, Tempasuk, Tamparuli, Inanam, Api-Api, Klias and Sook.

It was announced yesterday that Warisan Plus would be contesting in all 73 seats in the snap polls, with Warisan fielding candidates in 46 seats, Upko (12), DAP (seven), PKR (seven) and Amanah (one).

Mohd Shafie also denied allegations that Sabah PKR chairman Datuk Christina Liew was unhappy with the seat allocation as she and some PKR members exited the hall when the announcement was made, saying she left because of another matter. — Bernama