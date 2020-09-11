Sabah election: Rain forecast in some areas during nomination tomorrow

Keep an umbrella handy when going to the state election nomination centres in the Tawau, Sandakan and Lahad Datu areas tomorrow morning. — AFP pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 11 — Keep an umbrella handy when going to the state election nomination centres in the Tawau, Sandakan and Lahad Datu areas tomorrow morning.

The Sabah Weather and Earthquake Operations Centre has forecast thunderstorms in these areas during the nomination process. Nomination centres will be open from 9am to 10am tomorrow.

The weatherman also has some advice for candidates who want to start campaigning immediately after nomination, particularly in the west coast, in this state capital and in the interior areas especially Keningau.

Thunderstorms are forecast for these areas in the evening, said a spokesman of the centre when contacted by Bernama.

The temperature in the state tomorrow is expected to be in the range of 22 degrees and 34 degrees Celsius.

But there is no guarantee that the ‘election temperature’ will not rise as the campaign heats up in the run-up to polling on September 26. — Bernama