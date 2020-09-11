PAS muktamar to focus on GE15, Sabah elections and performance of party leaders in Cabinet

A PAS supporter walks near PAS flags at the 65th Muktamar in Kuantan June 22, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KOTA BARU, Sept 11 — Issues relating to the 15th General Election (GE-15), Sabah State Election and the performance of PAS leaders in the Federal government cabinet are expected to be the main points for debate at the 66th PAS Muktamar, which will be held in a single day this Sunday.

Among other topics to be brought up by delegates include whether PAS’ alliance with UMNO and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government can win the hearts of the people in the next GE.

This takes into account the possibility that this Muktamar — which takes place just a year after PAS signed the Muafakat Nasional (MN) pact with UMNO — could be the final one before the GE-15, which is expected to be held soon.

The last time PAS was in the Federal Government was in 1977, and this would be the best platform for all delegates to discuss the political cooperation.

Senior Lecturer at the College of Law, Government and International Studies, Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM), Dr Kamarul Zaman Yusoff said apart from this, the delegates are also expected to discuss the party’s cooperation with UMNO in the context of the Sabah State Election.

“They will certainly raise the point on why UMNO Sabah and state’s PAS chapter are not aligned in context of true cooperation in the division of seats to contest, and to help each other at this point in time,” he told Bernama.

Apart from that, he said the delegates also wanted to check on the performance of PAS leaders who have been in the Cabinet and held positions in government-linked companies (GLCs).

“There will definitely be constructive criticism from delegates on matters that need to be streamlined, and at the same time see if their position in the GLCs and government agencies can highlight the Islamic image,” he said.

All eyes will be on PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s policy speech for all grassroots members on Sunday, which will be broadcast live online.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the conference would only be attended by about 400 delegates to comply with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

The PAS Women’s wing’s 60th muktamar will be officiated by PAS Central Women’s chief Senator Nuridah Mohd Salleh tonight in Kuala Lumpur, and it will take place until tomorrow.

The PAS Youth wing will hold its muktamar in Putik here tomorrow, while the PAS Ulama Council will hold theirs at the Dewan Ulama Headquarters in Labok, Machang. — Bernama