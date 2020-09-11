MB: Calm Johor Assembly sitting shows political maturity of assemblymen

Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the Johor State Assembly sitting, which took place ‘calmly’ and incident-free yesterday, clearly demonstrates the level of political maturity among the state assemblymen. — Picture courtesy of the Johor government

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Sept 11 — The Johor State Assembly sitting, which took place ‘calmly’ and incident-free yesterday, clearly demonstrates the level of political maturity among the state assemblymen, says Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

He said this was evident from both sides of the divide, namely 29 state assemblymen from the government bloc, and 27 from the opposition.

“It (political maturity) has always been the case in Johor.

“I am very confident and believe that both parties, whether the opposition, or the government itself, we all want to prioritise the interests of the people rather than play politics all the time,” he told reporters after officiating the ‘Lego Mural’ in appreciation of the Covid-19 frontliners at the Legoland Theme Park, today.

Many parties previously expected there would be a commotion in the sitting following the actions of Kempas assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian, who allegedly campaigned for the independent candidate in the Slim by-election in Perak, recently.

The former Johor menteri besar has also been seen of late attending several programmes organised by ‘Parti Pejuang Tanahair’ (Pejuang), a new party founded by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The two-day state assembly sitting which began yesterday, is expected to end on Sunday, following the Friday-Saturday weekend observed in the state. — Bernama