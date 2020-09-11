Make wise decision in state election, Muhyiddin urges Sabahans

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has called on the people of Sabah to make a wise decision during the state election scheduled for September 26 to enable them to benefit from the state’s development. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTATAN, Sept 11 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has called on the people of Sabah to make a wise decision during the state election scheduled for September 26 to enable them to benefit from the state’s development.

He said only a wise decision by the people would enable close cooperation to be forged between the state and federal governments to ensure Sabah development.

“The closer the cooperation the better. A bigger allocation can also be given (to Sabah),” he said at the meet-and-greet event with Taman Sri Keramat PPR residents, here today.

Also present was Sabah State Development Action Council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee.

Muhyiddin said the people of Sabah would definitely want to enjoy a better life with various infrastructure and amenities that can be provided by the Perikatan Nasional government as it was always concerned about the people’s wellbeing.

The Prime Minister said although the government is facing the global threats of Covid-19, the support from Malaysians as a whole had enable the country to emerge as one of world’s best countries in managing the pandemic.

“While we comply with the SOP (standard operating procedures), we also want to accelerate our economic recovery.

“However, in facing these difficult times, everyone at all levels should stay united and work closely together so that the country’s development would continue to persist no matter how hard the situation is.

“For Sabah, it is hoped that, as a very rich state that has various treasures and wise people, it could be developed as an important development region in the country,” he said.

Earlier, heavy downpour did not dampen the spirit of the Taman Sri Keramat PPR residents to attend the meet-and-greet event with the prime minister.

Also present was Sabah state secretary Datuk Samsuni Mohd Nor. — Bernama