Hadi: PAS did not contest in Sabah for cooperation sake with Muafakat, Perikatan

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang speaks during a Perikatan Nasional event at Universiti Malaya, Kuala Lumpur September 1, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Islamic party PAS said it did not contest in the Sabah state election, in which they have little presence for the sake of ‘muafakat’ (cooperation) with their allies.

Its president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said the party respects the wish of their partners — both Barisan Nasional(BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) to contest in all 73 state seats.

“We respect the wishes of our partners. We have taken a stand to promote straight fights for the sake of safeguarding consensual relations, and after taking into consideration future political implications.

“We are committed to strengthening Muafakat Nasional and PN collaborations,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Hadi said PAS would deploy its machinery and members based on the needs at the local level and focus its attention on the 15th general election.

On September 8, Bernama reported PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan announced the party wants to contest in 10 seats of the state election which will be held on September 26.

A PAS Central Committee member, Dr Mohd Zuhdi Marzuki said despite not fielding any candidates, the Islamic party still “contested by association” as both BN and PN are also representing PAS as a coalition.

He said, PAS is an Islamic party that has been established in Sabah for a long time, engaging in dakwah and siasah activities as well as dakwah activities pioneered by Pas has been waiting to bear its fruit for a long time.

“Therefore, the question of contesting in the Sabah PRN (state election) this time is a piece of the entire canvas of PAS activities in Sabah.

“As a disciplined party, PAS supporters can accept whatever is decided by the Majlis Syura Ulamak and the main leadership of the party.

“Then the PAS machinery will go down one hundred per cent to help their representatives who are contesting,” he said in a statement today.