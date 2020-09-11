Fed govt can defend Sabah against external threats, says senior minister

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur, August 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, Sept 11 — The federal government is able to defend the security of Sabah against any external threat, said Defence Minister and Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.

He said to further strengthen the security system in the state, the federal government will increase military personnel and assets, as well as set up eight military camps and an Army Air Force Squadron (TD) immediately, involving costs amounting to RM14 billion.

“An Infantry Brigade, three Infantry Battalions, an Armoured Regiment, three Artillery Regiments and a TD Air Force Squadron will be established to strengthen and defend Sabah against any threat.

“We hope the people of Sabah will be convinced that the Malaysian Army will be able to take care of their security,” he told reporters after visiting the 22nd Royal Malay Regiment at the Sri Kinabatangan Camp here today.

Ismail Sabri also said that the government will always focus on both the west and east coasts of Sabah which are areas that need to be protected. — Bernama