EMCO: EPF announces temporary closure of Alor Setar branch

Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) logo is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur September 5, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is temporarily closing its Alor Setar office and counters beginning Sunday, September 13, 2020, in light of the administrative enhanced movement control order (EMCO) to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the Kota Setar district, Kedah, effective September 11-25.

As such, all prior Janji Temu Online (JTO) appointments at the Alor Setar office will be cancelled with immediate effect, and members who have made appointments during the EMCO period will have to reschedule their appointments, it said in a statement today.

Members and employers have been urged to use EPF’s online services, i-Akaun (Member) and the i-Akaun (Employer), and contributions can still be made via internet banking or over-the-counter at registered bank agents, it said.

The EPF advised members and employers to obtain information only from the EPF’s official channels, and those who wish for clarification may call its Contact Management Centre at 03-8922 6000.

“EPF is committed to continue serving members to the best of our ability via our physical offices and digital platforms.

“Our priority remains the health and safety of our members and employees. We regret any inconvenience caused,” it said. — Bernama