Don’t disclose confidential information in video conferences, says National Security Council D-G

MKN director-general Datuk Mohd Rabin Basir at a briefing session in conjunction with the launch of the Malaysia Cyber Security Strategy (MCSS) 2020-2024 in Cyberjaya September 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

CYBERJAYA, Sept 11 — Information categorised as confidential should not be disclosed during video conferences, including by users of government agencies, in order to prevent data theft, said National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Mohd Rabin Basir.

He said discussions through video conferencing, which is an important communication platform especially during the implementation of the movement control order, should be done with caution.

“Confidential information, if disseminated, can cause security problems...all parties need to be careful,” he said about the risk of using video conference when met by the media after a briefing session in conjunction with the launch of the Malaysia Cyber Security Strategy (MCSS) 2020-2024, here today.

Mohd Rabin said the NSC through the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) would always keep government agencies updated on new cyberthreats.

Meanwhile, NACSA chief executive officer Mohd Shah Nuri Md Zain said those who intend to use video conferencing should choose applications that have a high level of security.

“If you use the free video-conferencing application...be sure to enter the password and do not leave it blank because other people can also watch the video conferencing,” he said.

On MCSS 2020-2024, Mohd Shah said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is scheduled to launch the strategy plan on September 24, which has many awareness programmes related to cyber threats. — Bernama