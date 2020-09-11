Covid-19: No new cases reported in Sarawak today, tally at 700, says SDMC

Health workers test members of the public for Covid-19 are pictured at the PKNS Kampung Baharu flat in Kuala Lumpur in this file picture taken on April 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, Sept 11 — Sarawak recorded no new Covid-19 cases today, making total cumulative tally of positive cases in the state remain at 700.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat in a statement said that the Alam Cluster in Bintulu is the only remaining active cluster in the state, with eight reported cases.

Out of the total number of cases from the cluster, seven have recovered from the virus and were discharged, while one case is still receiving treatment in Bintulu Hospital.

Meanwhile, one recovery and discharged case was reported from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) today, bringing the total of recovery and discharged cases to 677 cases.

“A total of four cases are still receiving treated at hospital isolation wards. Two are being treated at Bintulu Hospital, one at Sibu Hospital and one at Miri Hospital,” it said.

As no deaths were reported today, the death toll stands at 19.

Meanwhile, SDMC stated that Kuching district remained a Yellow Zone due to an active case recorded in the last 14 days.

The committee noted that five new Persons Under Investigation (PUI) cases were recorded today, out of which two are still awaiting lab results.

As for persons-under-surveillance (PUS) cases, there were 40 cases who have checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine today, bringing total number of current PUS to 659 individuals at 11 hotels statewide.

SDMC also mentioned that the police had issued 59 compound notices on individuals flouting the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) during the Recovery movement control order (RMCO) period.

They comprised 30 in Bintulu, 25 in Kuching, and one each in Samarahan, Betong, Sarikei and Lawas.

“A total of five arrests were made involving an entertainment outlet owner and four workers in Bintulu for operating beyond permitted hours and not complying to SOP for entertainment outlet,” SDMC said. — Borneo Post