After PAS sidelined in Sabah, Muslimat chief says ‘tremendous sacrifice’ needed for Muslim unity

PAS Muslimat (Women) chief Nuridah Mohd Salleh speaks during the annual PAS Muktamar in Kuala Lumpur September 11, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Muafakat Nasional (MN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) were the right platform to unite the Muslim community, said PAS Muslimat (Women) chief Nuridah Mohd Salleh.

During her keynote to launch her wing’s muktamar (annual congress), however, she told members that Muslim unity would still not be possible without “tremendous sacrifice” towards the larger good.

“True unity cannot be derailed from its course due to the interest of a few groups. This unity also requires tremendous sacrifice from its members, in the spirit of true friendship,’’ she said to a room of around 300 PAS Muslimat delegates at the Primera Hotel here today.

Her speech came after her party was not chosen to contest any of the 73 seats for the Sabah state election.

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan previously said the Islamist party had wanted to contest in 10 this time.

While PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang asserted today that his party chose to make way for the greater good, Sabah PAS chief Mohd Aminuddin Aling revealed earlier that the Islamist party was not invited to contest any.

During a press conference later tonight, Nuridah openly said “sacrifice” included compromising with allies on seat negotiations.

“Of course, some parties would always want more, there is always the case, but we all must sacrifice,’’ she said.

Also present at the opening was PAS vice president and Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

PAS vice president Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar speaks during the annual PAS Muktamar in Kuala Lumpur September 11, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Ahmad Samsuri kept up the narrative that PAS yielded its spots in Sabah to give its allies the best possible chance of winning.

PAS has not won a seat in Sabah.

“That is why we had decided not to contest in Sabah. We wanted to ensure it’s a case one versus one. It is to ensure the winnability of the seat,’’ he said.

When asked if PAS would carry this spirit of “sacrifice” into negotiations for seats in the peninsula, Ahmad Samsuri dodged the question by saying Sabah was unique.

Earlier in her speech, Nuridah said a united Muslim community was critical for the formation a truly just society and a sustainable national development, and that MN and PN were the best way to achieve this.

“Even the role of Islam in ensuring the success of this agenda by emphasizing a united ummah is very relevant. This is because the nature of Islam is to champion the unity of the ummah, integrity and welfare as well as justice for all.

“That is why the agenda for unity must begin from within, that is the unity among the congregation, followed by unity among the people and the unity of political agenda through Muafakat Nasional and Perikatan Nasional,’’ she said.

The 66th PAS Muktamar will be held only for one day on September 13 at the Pusat Tarbiah Islamiah Kelantan (Putik) in Pengkalan Chepa and the women’s wing assembly will be held on September 11 to September 12 in Kuala Lumpur.

The PAS Youth wing is also set to convene at Putik tomorrow 12 with a limit of 300 delegates.