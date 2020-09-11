Administrative EMCO: Kuala Kedah-Langkawi ferry services stopped for two weeks

A Ferry Line Ventures Sdn Bhd employee cleaning the interior of a ferry to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Langkawi March 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Passenger ferry services between the Kuala Kedah jetty and the Kuah jetty in Langkawi, and vice-versa, have been halted throughout the two-week administrative enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Kota Setar, Kedah until September 25.

The Malaysian Marine Department, in a statement tonight, said the decision is in line with the administrative EMCO enforced in 28 areas in Kota Setar throughout that period.

“Ferry passengers who intend to disembark at the Kuah jetty in Langkawi will have to use the ferry services at the Kuala Perlis ferry terminal,” the statement read.

The department expects a sharp rise in the number of passengers at the Kuala Perlis ferry terminal throughout the two-week period.

“As such, to prevent inconvenience, passengers are advised to refer to the ferry services schedule via http://time.langkawiferryline.com.,” the statement read.

For inquiries, contact Kuala Perlis Marine Office duty officer, Khairul Azhar at 04-985 4160/ 019-589 6881 or any of the ferry service operators, the department said. — Bernama